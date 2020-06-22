MCL conducts anti-encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital.

According to the MCL sources, the zone squad along with Police removed encroachment material from Green Town and Aman center Johar town.

Moreover, the MCL squad sealed three shops in Green Town namely Jatt Electronic, Al-Ghani Milk shop and Ali Mobiles due to violation of coronavirus Standards Operating Procedures.