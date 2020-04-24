MCL conducts chlorinated water spray

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday conducted chlorinated water spray operation in the 882 places by covering 40 km across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting various parts of the city.