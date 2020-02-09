MCL confiscates encroachment materials

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Anti-Encroachment squads confiscated seven truckloads of encroachers' belongings and imposed Rs 23,000 fine in drive against encroachments in various localities of the provincial capital on Sunday.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo supervised the operations.

The MCL also took into custody the encroachment goods in Jinnah colony, Islampura, Anarkali, Dharampura, Baghbanpura, Bagrian, Green town, Ferozpur road, Sabzi Mandi, Thokar Niaz Baig.

The squad shifted seven truck-loads of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard and impounded seven cattle from Township area.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards,hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads besides confiscating belongingsof encroachers.