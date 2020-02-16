UrduPoint.com
MCL Confiscates Encroachment Materials

Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

MCL confiscates encroachment materials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in an anti-encroachment drive demolished illegal structures on Sunday.

Headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 20,000 on various shopkeepers and confiscated seven truckloads of material, said the MCL spokesman here.

The MCL zonal squads of Data Ganj Bakhsh, Nashtar Town, Gulberg, Allama Iqbal, Samnabad and Ravi zone also took into custody belongings of encroachers from Lorry Adda,Chauburji, Kharak Nala, The Mall, Defence Road, Zaman Park, Canal Road, Davis Road,Dharam Pura, Town Ship, College Road and Thokar Niaz Baig.

