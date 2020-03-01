MCL confiscates encroachment materials

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), during an anti-encroachment drive in the city, demolished illegal structures and confiscated the materials on Sunday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulations) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL squad imposed Rs 35,000 fine on various shopkeepers and confiscated 11 truckloads of encroachment material, said a spokesman here.

The MCL zonal squads of Data Ganj Bakhsh, Allama Iqbal, Nashtar Town, Gulberg, Samnabad, Aziz Bhatti zone and Ravi zone also confiscated the encroachers materials from Canal Road, Multan Road, Wahdat Road, Jallo Mor, Mughalpura, Naulakha Bazaar and Bhogiwal Road.

