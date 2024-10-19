Open Menu

MCL Demolishes 9 Unauthorized Constructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has launched a robust operation against unauthorised constructions and illegal buildings throughout the provincial capital.

During the move, the Planning Wing demolished four industrial warehouses, along with two commercial markets and three under-construction residential buildings by utilising heavy machinery.

Under the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the operation focused on the Wahga Zone, specifically targeting ongoing constructions in the Likhodair, Handu, and Mominpura areas.

Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Khatia supervised the operation, which was led late at night by Planning Officer Saleem Ahmad.

Chief Officer Khatia urged residents to adhere to legal requirements to safeguard their valuable properties. DC Musa Raza highlighted the importance of the Planning Wing processing citizen map applications promptly, emphasizing that all staff should prioritize public service.

Citizens with concerns or complaints regarding map approvals can reach out to the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation for assistance.

