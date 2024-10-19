MCL Demolishes 9 Unauthorized Constructions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has launched a robust operation against unauthorised constructions and illegal buildings throughout the provincial capital.
During the move, the Planning Wing demolished four industrial warehouses, along with two commercial markets and three under-construction residential buildings by utilising heavy machinery.
Under the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the operation focused on the Wahga Zone, specifically targeting ongoing constructions in the Likhodair, Handu, and Mominpura areas.
Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Khatia supervised the operation, which was led late at night by Planning Officer Saleem Ahmad.
Chief Officer Khatia urged residents to adhere to legal requirements to safeguard their valuable properties. DC Musa Raza highlighted the importance of the Planning Wing processing citizen map applications promptly, emphasizing that all staff should prioritize public service.
Citizens with concerns or complaints regarding map approvals can reach out to the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation for assistance.
Recent Stories
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sewerage line, being completed on fast pace in Daska: DC2 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 96,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
PM praises security forces for successful operation against terrorists32 minutes ago
-
SU to conduct second phase of entry test on Oct 2032 minutes ago
-
Two Khawarij killed, five apprehended in two separate IBOs in Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans sale, purchase of tinted glass papers, flashers and HID lights42 minutes ago
-
Man, woman riding bike shot dead42 minutes ago
-
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium51 minutes ago
-
Labourers, the unsung heroes who transformed Islamabad for SCO Summit1 hour ago
-
Petroleum Minister calls for collective action against tobacco use1 hour ago
-
Four killed in fireworks explosion in Multan1 hour ago