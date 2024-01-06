MCL demolishes five unauthorised buildings

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out a large-scale clean-up operation on Saturday, resulting in the demolition of five under-construction buildings.

The planning wing of the corporation carried out activities in Gulberg and Shalimar zones.

An MCL spokesperson informed the media that the operation was executed under the directives of Deputy Commissioner and Administrator MCL Rafia Haider. The Primary reasons for the crackdown were structures deviating from approved building plan, unauthorized commercial activities, illegal modifications or additions to properties, and failure to pay commercialization fees. The violations led the MCL teams to seal and subsequently demolish the offending properties.