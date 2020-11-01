MCL demolishes illegal godowns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Sunday demolished four illegal under-construction buildings in different areas of the provincial capital.

These under-construction commercial buildings were demolished due to non approved designs by the department concerned, said a MCL spokesperson.

The special squad of Ravi zone under the supervision of Metropolitan Officer, Zubair Ahmed Watto conducted theoperation and demolished three illegal godowns in the Sagiyanarea and one in Shahdara.