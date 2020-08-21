MCL demolishes illegal structures

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished various illegal structures in the city.

The MCL also took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Shanu Baba Chowk, Raiwind Road, Niaz Baig Road and Thokar Niaz Baig on Friday.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed fine on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers. The squad impounded around 15 wheel-carts from Thokar Niaz Baig and shifted them to the MCL junkyard.