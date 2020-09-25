UrduPoint.com
MCL Demolishes Illegal Structures

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:49 PM

MCL demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished various illegal structures in the provincial capital.

The anti-encroachment squad removed encroachments from Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Kareem Block Market, Kharak Nala, Bhagwanpura Bazaar, Thokar Chowk, Multan Chungi, Wahdat Road and shifted seven truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the squad imposed a total fine of Rs 12,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops, along sides roads besides confiscating belongings.

