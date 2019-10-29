MCL demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive demolished several structures and took into custody encroachers' belongings.

The operation was conducted in areas of Sanda Road, LOS Nala, Shad Bagh, Raiwind, Johar Town, Kahna, Shah Dara, Bedian Road, Kanal Road and Faisal Town here on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto led the squad and also imposed a fine of Rs 29,000 on various shopkeepers, said an MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL squad cleared illegal structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops.

The squad imposed Rs 3,000 on encroachers on Sanda Road, Rs 3,000 at LOS Nala, Rs 3,000 at Shad Baagh, Rs 8,000 at Raiwind Town, Rs 2,500 at Kahna, Rs 3,000 at Shah Dara Road and Rs 1,000 at Bedian Road, Rs 3,000 on Kanal Road and Rs 2,500 in Faisal Town, he said.