MCL demolishes illegal structures falling in its ambit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, on Sunday demolished various illegal structures in its jurisdiction.

Departmental squads headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto removed encroachments from Shadbagh, Fish market, Turner road (Mozang Chungi), Dharampura, G T Road, Nonarian Kuda Bahksh road and International market (Gulberg).

The MCL anti-encroachment squad also fined Rs26,500 on various shopkeepers and shifted eight truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard, said the MCL spokesman.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.