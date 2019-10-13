UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCL Demolishes Illegal Structures In City

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

MCL demolishes illegal structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures in the city.

The MCL ALSO took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Begum Kot (Shahdara), Kareem Block Market (Allama Iqbal Town), Nawab Town (Johar Town), Amir Town and Ferozpur Road, on Sunday.

Headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 26,500 on various shopkeepers besides sealing two shops and arresting two accused, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads besides confiscatingthe blongings of the encroachers. The squad shifted seven truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Road Sunday Market

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

41 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Surour inaugurates 4th National Servi ..

56 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s new India partnership

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.