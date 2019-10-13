MCL demolishes illegal structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures in the city.

The MCL ALSO took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Begum Kot (Shahdara), Kareem Block Market (Allama Iqbal Town), Nawab Town (Johar Town), Amir Town and Ferozpur Road, on Sunday.

Headed by Metropolitan officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 26,500 on various shopkeepers besides sealing two shops and arresting two accused, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads besides confiscatingthe blongings of the encroachers. The squad shifted seven truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.