MCL drive against encroachment continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Sunday.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Shahdra, walled city, Mall Road, Hall Road, islam Pura, Ferozpur Road, Nawaz Sharif Colony, Nasirabad, Shadbagh, Darampura and shifted nine truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 72,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

Meanwhile, special team of the department under 'Cattle Evacuation from Urban Areas' impounded nine cattle from WAPDA Town phase-I and brought to the MCL yard.