MCL finalizes Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with great national zeal and zest and specially expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, in the metropolitan city on Wednesday.

The day will start with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country besides prayers for the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

District administration has finalized all its celebration activities in coordination with the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) along with the departments of sports, Civil Defence, Social Welfare and educational institutes.

The main function of the Independence Day will be held at Hazoori Bagh where national flag would be hoisted. Similarly, musical events, fireworks, Civil Defence rally, thematic illumination of underpasses and roundabouts, display of steamers and banners, carrying portraits of national heroes, establishment of camps along with sound system at different points in the city will be arranged for which instructions have been passed to the PHA, MCL, Civil Defence and other departments.

Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi also visited Hazoori Bagh to inspect arrangements on Tuesday. The MCL officials briefed the Commissioner about the activities for the main ceremony.

The Lahore education Authority is also arranging different Independence Day activities which include cleanliness day in all schools, decoration of schools, lecturer delivery on Pakistani Movement, tree plantation in schools, national songs, debates and quiz competition.

At Wahga border, a befitting ceremony of flag hoisting will be held which would be attended by thousands of citizens from all parts of the country.

Lahore Development Authority DG will hoist the national flag at LDA Headquarters on Wednesday. Flag hoisting ceremonies also would be held at the Governor's House ,Punjab Assembly, Lahore High Court, Civil Secretariat, Central Police Office, hospitals, Punjab University, Engineering University, Lahore College for Women University, Kinnaird College, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences besides the PTI Punjab Secretariat, Jamat-e-Islami Headquarters Mansoorah, Pakistan Awami Tehrik Secretariat, Muslim League House and PPP Secretariat Faisal Town.

Capital City Police following the instruction by the CCPO B.A Nasir has made foolproof security arrangements across the city. Leaves of the staff have been cancelled and additional force has been deployed around the public places and sensitive areas. Traffic police have also made extra ordinary arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and around important recreational points.