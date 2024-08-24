MCL gears up crackdown on illegal constructions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has ramped up its efforts against illegal constructions, following directives from Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Syed Musa Raza.

The latest operation targeted illegal structures on Raiwind Road, resulting in the demolition of 56 shops near Adda Plot. Over the past four days, in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the Metropolitan Corporation has focused on enforcing building regulations. The Planning Wing, led by Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, has played a key role in addressing violations related to building lines.

This crackdown has successfully reclaimed government land intended for parking. Administrator Syed Musa Raza emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments and illegal construction activities, reaffirming that actions against the land mafia and construction mafias will be relentless.

To address public concerns, the Planning Wing has been instructed to process building plans promptly. All Municipal Corporation departments are also mandated to operate with integrity and efficiency.