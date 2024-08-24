MCL Gears Up Crackdown On Illegal Constructions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has ramped up its efforts against illegal constructions, following directives from Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Syed Musa Raza.
The latest operation targeted illegal structures on Raiwind Road, resulting in the demolition of 56 shops near Adda Plot. Over the past four days, in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the Metropolitan Corporation has focused on enforcing building regulations. The Planning Wing, led by Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, has played a key role in addressing violations related to building lines.
This crackdown has successfully reclaimed government land intended for parking. Administrator Syed Musa Raza emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments and illegal construction activities, reaffirming that actions against the land mafia and construction mafias will be relentless.
To address public concerns, the Planning Wing has been instructed to process building plans promptly. All Municipal Corporation departments are also mandated to operate with integrity and efficiency.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT25 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions35 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die2 hours ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather4 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago