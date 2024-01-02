MCL identifies 181 unauthorized constructions for immediate action

Lahore Municipal Corporation has completed the identification of 181 unauthorized constructions for the new year, with decisive actions to follow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Lahore Municipal Corporation has completed the identification of 181 unauthorized constructions for the new year, with decisive actions to follow.

Special Regulation Unit Administrator MCL Rafia Haider detected these illegal constructions, forwarding the details to the Planning Wing for immediate action.

According to a spokesperson of MCL, the Chief Officer of Lahore Municipal Corporation has issued a directive, releasing details of the unauthorized constructions and instructing prompt action. A significant number of commercial, residential, and industrial constructions were identified in various parts of the city.

Administrator MCL Rafia Haider emphasized strict monitoring and instructed the Planning Wing officers to gather reports on unauthorized constructions within seven days. Failure to submit reports will result in disciplinary actions against the responsible officers.

In a stern statement, Administrator MCL Rafia Haider declared a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unauthorized constructions in the city, vowing not to grant approval for such activities.