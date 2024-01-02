Open Menu

MCL Identifies 181 Unauthorized Constructions For Immediate Action

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 09:05 PM

MCL identifies 181 unauthorized constructions for immediate action

Lahore Municipal Corporation has completed the identification of 181 unauthorized constructions for the new year, with decisive actions to follow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Lahore Municipal Corporation has completed the identification of 181 unauthorized constructions for the new year, with decisive actions to follow.

Special Regulation Unit Administrator MCL Rafia Haider detected these illegal constructions, forwarding the details to the Planning Wing for immediate action.

According to a spokesperson of MCL, the Chief Officer of Lahore Municipal Corporation has issued a directive, releasing details of the unauthorized constructions and instructing prompt action. A significant number of commercial, residential, and industrial constructions were identified in various parts of the city.

Administrator MCL Rafia Haider emphasized strict monitoring and instructed the Planning Wing officers to gather reports on unauthorized constructions within seven days. Failure to submit reports will result in disciplinary actions against the responsible officers.

In a stern statement, Administrator MCL Rafia Haider declared a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unauthorized constructions in the city, vowing not to grant approval for such activities.

Related Topics

Lahore

Recent Stories

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

26 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meetin ..

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

35 minutes ago
 Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

42 minutes ago
 Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

42 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM launches ‘Programme for Training & ..

Caretaker CM launches ‘Programme for Training & Employment

21 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

42 minutes ago
Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

42 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

40 minutes ago
 Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

40 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

40 minutes ago
 PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS sea ..

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

40 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan