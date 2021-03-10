UrduPoint.com
MCL Imposes 25,200 Fine On Shopkeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

MCL imposes 25,200 fine on shopkeepers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) imposed a fine of Rs 25,200 on shopkeepers over encroachments in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to the MCL spokesperson here, the squad headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto conducted an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the city.

The squad removed materiels from Circular road Shahdara, Ferozepur road, Multan road, Johar Town, Raiwind, Origa center Gulberg, Siraag pura Wahgah, Haq Nawaz road, Shalamar and Canal road and shifted nine truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings andmake-shift shops.

