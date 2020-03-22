UrduPoint.com
MCL Imposes Rs 11,400 Fine, Confiscates Encroachment Material

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, on Saturday demolished various illegal structures in its jurisdiction.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 11,400 on various shopkeepers and confiscated four truckloads of encroachment materials, said the MCL spokesman here.

The MCL squads of Ganj Bakhsh zone, Nashtar zone, Gulberg zone, Allama Iqbal zone, Samnabad zone and Ravi zone also took into custody belongings of encroachers from Misri Shah area, Samnabad, Taj Bagh, Canal Road and Daroghawala.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops alongside the roads besides confiscating belongings of encroachers.

