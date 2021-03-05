MCL imposes Rs 30,500 fine on shopkeepers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) imposed a fine of Rs 30,500 on shopkeepers over encroachments in the city on Friday.

According to the MCL spokesperson, Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto carried out the anti-encroachment operation and demolished structures.

The squad removed encroachments from Shahdara, Karim Park, Gulshan Ravi, Sabazazar, Baidian Road, Main Market Gulburg, Wahgah area and Baghbanpura besides shifting nine truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds,billboards,hoardings and make-shift shops.