MCL Imposes Rs 30,500 Fine On Shopkeepers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) imposed a fine of Rs 30,500 on shopkeepers over encroachments in the city on Friday.
According to the MCL spokesperson, Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto carried out the anti-encroachment operation and demolished structures.
The squad removed encroachments from Shahdara, Karim Park, Gulshan Ravi, Sabazazar, Baidian Road, Main Market Gulburg, Wahgah area and Baghbanpura besides shifting nine truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.
During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds,billboards,hoardings and make-shift shops.