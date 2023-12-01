Open Menu

MCL Imposes Rs 3.64m Fine On Encroachers In Nov

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 07:16 PM

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) removed 11,164 encroachments and imposed fine of Rs 3.64 million during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) removed 11,164 encroachments and imposed fine of Rs 3.64 million during the last month.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here Friday that a vigorous anti-encroachment operation of the MCL was carried out on daily basis to demolish illegal structures in the provincial capital. The anti-encroachment squad also got registered 42 FIRs on the violators besides issuing of 5,604 warnings notices and 3,290 challans during the month of November.

During the last month, 29,990 banners were removed and 140 sale points of vulture meat for charity commonly know as ‘Chel Gosht’ were removed. Around 33 anti-encroachment camps for citizens facilitation were also established at various hot-spots of the city.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Sale November Media Million

Recent Stories

Comsats University announces 100% free education f ..

Comsats University announces 100% free education for factory workers' children

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishme ..

AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishment of NTS system

7 minutes ago
 Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

16 minutes ago
 BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system ..

BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system for year 2023-24

16 minutes ago
 Mega KPEC project under construction in district K ..

Mega KPEC project under construction in district Khyber: Dr Aamir

20 minutes ago
 PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, energy sectors

25 minutes ago
Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

25 minutes ago
 IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al- ..

IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al-Azizia case

22 minutes ago
 S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

22 minutes ago
 US facts prove Canadian allegations against India ..

US facts prove Canadian allegations against India for terrorism

22 minutes ago
 KP minister pledges modern road network, local job ..

KP minister pledges modern road network, local job boost for Hazara Division

22 minutes ago
 Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before f ..

Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before fighting resumed: WHO

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan