MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) removed 11,164 encroachments and imposed fine of Rs 3.64 million during the last month.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here Friday that a vigorous anti-encroachment operation of the MCL was carried out on daily basis to demolish illegal structures in the provincial capital. The anti-encroachment squad also got registered 42 FIRs on the violators besides issuing of 5,604 warnings notices and 3,290 challans during the month of November.

During the last month, 29,990 banners were removed and 140 sale points of vulture meat for charity commonly know as ‘Chel Gosht’ were removed. Around 33 anti-encroachment camps for citizens facilitation were also established at various hot-spots of the city.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments.