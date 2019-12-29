UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCL Impounds 37 Cattle, Seals 3 Cattle Pins In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

MCL impounds 37 cattle, seals 3 cattle pins in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) during a drive 'Cattle Evacuation from Urban Areas' impounded 37 cattle; sealed three cattle pins in different parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to MCL spokesman, the corporation's zonal squads of Ravi, Data Ganj Bukhsh and Samanabad in a joint operation impounded nine cattle and imposed fine besides sealing two cattle pins in Shahdara area.

MCL zonal squads of Allama Iqbal Town, Nister Town and Gulberg also launched a joint operation and impounded nine cattle from H-1 Johar Town area, while squads of Wagha, Shalimar and Aziz Bhatti zones impounded 19 cattle from Akhri Mint Stop area and sealed one cattle pin in its joint operation.

All the cattle were brought to the MCL yard, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Gulberg Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

3 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.