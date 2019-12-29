MCL impounds 37 cattle, seals 3 cattle pins in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) during a drive 'Cattle Evacuation from Urban Areas' impounded 37 cattle; sealed three cattle pins in different parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to MCL spokesman, the corporation's zonal squads of Ravi, Data Ganj Bukhsh and Samanabad in a joint operation impounded nine cattle and imposed fine besides sealing two cattle pins in Shahdara area.

MCL zonal squads of Allama Iqbal Town, Nister Town and Gulberg also launched a joint operation and impounded nine cattle from H-1 Johar Town area, while squads of Wagha, Shalimar and Aziz Bhatti zones impounded 19 cattle from Akhri Mint Stop area and sealed one cattle pin in its joint operation.

All the cattle were brought to the MCL yard, he concluded.