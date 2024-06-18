MCL Intensifies Operation, Shuts Down 39 Siri-Paye Burning Points
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) intensified field operations on the second day of Eid al-Azha and closed down 39 points for burning ‘Siri-Paye’.
Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Lahore Rafia Haider, the city administration remains active across all zones. MCL Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari implemented an unrestricted and stringent crackdown in all zones during Eid.
From the second morning of Eid until now, 39 burning points of ‘Siri Paye’ have been targeted out of which, 9 points were closed in Allama Iqbal Zone, 7 in Nishtar zone, 5 in Samanabad zone, 4 in Ravi zone, 6 each in Gulberg and Shalamar zones and 3 each in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone and Aziz Bhatti zone.
Strict action is being taken against violators of Section 144.
Additionally, continuous patrolling is being conducted on the Canal Road to ensure strict enforcement against throwing animal waste and offal into the canal. Social media complaints related to burning points of ‘Siri Paye’ have also been promptly addressed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reaffirms govt's commitment to GB's development, prosperity10 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar visits Jagran hydropower plant in Neelum distt40 minutes ago
-
Spain ambassador discusses investment with Punjab CM50 minutes ago
-
Eleven injured in Lower Dir road accidents50 minutes ago
-
Very hot, weather expected in Sindh on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Belgian development agency head discuss cooperation2 hours ago
-
CM praises Eid cleanliness efforts, urges continued dedication on 2nd day3 hours ago
-
One killed, another injured in firing incident3 hours ago
-
ICIMOD issues warning for drought management strategies3 hours ago
-
Celebrations continue on second day of Eid-Ul-Adha3 hours ago
-
Purchase of sacrificial animals almost ended on second day of Eid3 hours ago
-
Sharjeel said nation remembered Kashmiris, Palestinians as they celebrated Eidul Azha3 hours ago