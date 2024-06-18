MCL intensifies operation, shuts down 39 Siri-Paye burning points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) intensified field operations on the second day of Eid al-Azha and closed down 39 points for burning ‘Siri-Paye’.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Lahore Rafia Haider, the city administration remains active across all zones. MCL Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari implemented an unrestricted and stringent crackdown in all zones during Eid.

From the second morning of Eid until now, 39 burning points of ‘Siri Paye’ have been targeted out of which, 9 points were closed in Allama Iqbal Zone, 7 in Nishtar zone, 5 in Samanabad zone, 4 in Ravi zone, 6 each in Gulberg and Shalamar zones and 3 each in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone and Aziz Bhatti zone.

Strict action is being taken against violators of Section 144.

Additionally, continuous patrolling is being conducted on the Canal Road to ensure strict enforcement against throwing animal waste and offal into the canal. Social media complaints related to burning points of ‘Siri Paye’ have also been promptly addressed.