MCL kills 118 stray dogs in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing action against the stray dogs, Sunday killed at least 118 dogs in the city.

According to a spokesperson, the squad killed 114 dogs with gun shots and around 64 were poisoned to death.

He said that the campaign against stay dogs was carried out in various zones of provincial capital including Nashtar, Ravi, Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg and Wahga zones.