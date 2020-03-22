UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCL Kills 118 Stray Dogs In City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:00 PM

MCL kills 118 stray dogs in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing action against the stray dogs, Sunday killed at least 118 dogs in the city.

According to a spokesperson, the squad killed 114 dogs with gun shots and around 64 were poisoned to death.

He said that the campaign against stay dogs was carried out in various zones of provincial capital including Nashtar, Ravi, Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg and Wahga zones.

Related Topics

Lahore Gulberg Sunday

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

1 hour ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

2 hours ago

Distance learning begins at Sharjah&#039;s Arab Ac ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.