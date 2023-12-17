Open Menu

MCL Launches Crackdown Against Encroachment Mafia

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Punjab government, under the leadership of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has announced a stringent action plan against the encroachment mafia.

Guided by the expertise of Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator Rafia Haider, a pivotal meeting was convened here on Sunday to strategize against squatters.

Comprehensive lists identifying crucial roads across all nine city zones have been meticulously prepared. A dedicated squad of 240 officials, in collaboration with other provincial departments, has been mobilized to combat encroachments effectively.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider has delineated specific operational zones, coordinating with assistant commissioners, SP, traffic police, and municipal officers to ensure meticulous supervision.

The operation will target key areas, including Shahdra Mor, Imamia Colony, Peer Makki in Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone, Chauburji and Yateem Khana Chowk in Samanabad Zone, Multan Road and Raiwind Road in Allama Iqbal Zone, among others.

Highlighting the urgency, the MCL administrator stressed the need for robust legal actions and initiatives to curb the encroachments menace. Authorities called on those involved in illegal encroachments to voluntarily cease activities. Strict legal measures would be taken after the expiry of the grace period. Focused efforts aim to liberate the city entirely from encroachments, showcasing a commitment to comprehensive actions by the municipal administration.

