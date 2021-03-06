UrduPoint.com
MCL Operation Against Encroachment Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:52 PM

MCL operation against encroachment continues

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Shahdara, Yadgar Circular Road, Ferozpur road, Milat Chowk, Bedian Road, Kot Lakhpat, Gulberg, Haq Nawaz Road, Baghbanpura, Dharampura and shifted 12 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 80,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

