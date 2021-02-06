MCL operation against encroachments continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) continued its an anti-encroachment operation in the city and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Shahdra, The Mall road, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, Raiwind Road, Makkah Colony, Ferozpur Road, GT Road, Zrrar Shaheed Road, Kutcha Jail Road and shifted 12 truckloads of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 33,000 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings,make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.