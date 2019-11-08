MCL organises Mehfil-e-Milad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa was organised by Commissioner Lahore division Asif Bilal Loadhi in Town Hall on Friday.

Renowned Naat Khwans recited Naats and paid tribute to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Loadhi said, "The purpose of organising the Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa is to highlight the glorious life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and expressing our love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)." At the end of the Mehfil-e-Milad, 'Dua' was offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, Addl Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Addl Commissioner (Revenue) Rao Riaz, Addl Commissioner Sheikh Aftab, ADC Asghar Joiya, ADCG Safdar Virak were also present at the occasion.