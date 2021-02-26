UrduPoint.com
MCL Removed Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Friday.

According to MCL spokesperson here, the anti-encroachment squad of the MCL removed encroachment materiel from Shah Alam Market, Auto market Lauri Ada, Badami Bagh, Data Ganj Bakhsh, Iqbal Town, Rai wind, Vegetables market Nishtar, Gulburg, Wahgah area and Tajpura and shifted 12 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 26,000 on various shopkeepers.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards,hoardings, make-shift shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating thebelongings of the encroachers.

