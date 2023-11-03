MCL removes 112 encroachments in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to an MCL spokesperson, an anti-encroachment squad removed 112 encroachments during 24 hours from various city locations. Out of which, 25 were removed from Ravi zone, 50 from Data Ganj Baksh zone, 13 from Gulberg zone, 25 from Allama Iqbal zone, and eight from Wahga zone. A total of 68 warning notices and 63 challans were issued during the same period.

During the operation, 63 banners were removed and at least four meat disposables, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.