Open Menu

MCL Removes 114 Encroachments In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MCL removes 114 encroachments in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital on Sunday.

The MCL spokesperson told media that the anti-encroachment squad removed 114 structures from various areas during 24 hours. A total of 62 warning notices and 39 challans were issued during the period.

During the operation, 472 banners were removed and at least four points selling meat for charity (for vultures), were cleared.

The planning wing of the corporation demolished three illegal constructions while the services wing replaced and repaired around 370 streetlights. Patchwork was also carried out at a 5,154 square feet area of roads.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that it would continue till clearance of all roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and restore the lost glory of the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Lahore Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

6 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

13 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

15 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

15 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

15 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan