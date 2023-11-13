MCL Removes 115 Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) conducted an anti-encroachment operation
and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.
MCL spokesperson told the media here on Monday that anti-encroachment squad
removed 115 encroachments during last 24 hours from various city locations.
During the operation, 230 banners were removed and at least 10 truckload of
confiscated items were shifted to MCL junkyard.
Dedicated camps were also
established at 32 points of the city while warning notices and challans were
also issued.
MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned
that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars.
He urged the citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads
to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.