MCL Removes 115 Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) conducted an anti-encroachment operation

and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

MCL spokesperson told the media here on Monday that anti-encroachment squad

removed 115 encroachments during last 24 hours from various city locations.

During the operation, 230 banners were removed and at least 10 truckload of

confiscated items were shifted to MCL junkyard.

Dedicated camps were also

established at 32 points of the city while warning notices and challans were

also issued.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned

that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads

to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.

