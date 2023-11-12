MCL removes 146 encroachments in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Sunday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 146 encroachments during 24 hours from various locations of the city. Seventy encroachments were removed from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 10 from Ravi zone, eight from Gulberg zone, nine from Aziz Bhatti zone, 18 from Shalimar zone, 21 in Nishtar zone and and 10 from Wahga zone. A total of 95 warning notices and challans were issued during the period.

During the operation, 252 banners were removed and at least five selling points of vulture meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.

The planning wing of the corporation stopped contraction activities at three sites and issued final warnings to them, while services wing replaced and repaired 290 street-lights. The anti-smog spray was also conducted at 44 roads of the city which covered almost 109-km area.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.