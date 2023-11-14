Open Menu

MCL Removes 173 Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation

and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that encroachment squad

removed 173 encroachments from various locations of the city. Seventy encroachments

were removed from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 10 from Ravi zone, eight from Gulberg zone,

nine from Aziz Bhatti zone, 18 from Shalimar zone, 21 in Nishtar zone and and 10 from Wahga

zone while remaining were removed from other hotspots areas of the city.

A total of 109 warning notices and challans were issued as well

During the operation, banners were removed and at least six selling points of vulture meat

for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.

The services wing of the corporation replaced and repaired 310 street-lights. The anti-smog spray

was conducted at 28 roads while water was also sprayed at 39 points.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the operation and warned that the operation would

continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars.

