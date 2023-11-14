MCL Removes 173 Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation
and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.
An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that encroachment squad
removed 173 encroachments from various locations of the city. Seventy encroachments
were removed from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 10 from Ravi zone, eight from Gulberg zone,
nine from Aziz Bhatti zone, 18 from Shalimar zone, 21 in Nishtar zone and and 10 from Wahga
zone while remaining were removed from other hotspots areas of the city.
A total of 109 warning notices and challans were issued as well
During the operation, banners were removed and at least six selling points of vulture meat
for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.
The services wing of the corporation replaced and repaired 310 street-lights. The anti-smog spray
was conducted at 28 roads while water was also sprayed at 39 points.
MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the operation and warned that the operation would
continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars.