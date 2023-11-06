MCL removes 183 encroachments in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media on Monday that anti-encroachment squad removed 183 encroachments during 24 hours from various city locations. Out of which, 70 were removed from Data Ganj Baksh zone, 10 from Ravi zone, eight from Gulberg zone, 23 from Allama Iqbal zone, nine from Aziz Bhatti zone, 18 from Shalimar zone, 25 in Nashtar zone and 10 each from Wahga zone and Samnabad area.

A total of 65 warning notices and 57 challans were issued during the period.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, special squads of the MCL conducted anti-smog spray at more than 53 points of the provincial capital.