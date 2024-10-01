Open Menu

MCL Removes 485 Encroachments, 1,800 Banners

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MCL removes 485 encroachments, 1,800 banners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is actively

working towards a "Clean Lahore" initiative to eliminate encroachments.

Following directives from Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a campaign to remove encroachments, banners, and streamers is currently underway in the city.

MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia is overseeing operations across all nine zones, stating that more than 485 items related to illegal encroachments had been seized in the last two days. Additionally, over 1,800 banners and streamers had been removed from major roads and neighborhoods.

Shahid Abbas Kathia emphasized that organized and robust actions against the encroachment mafia were ongoing throughout the city. To ensure the permanent removal of encroachments, a comprehensive strategy will be implemented.

DC Syed Musa Raza reiterated that there would be no tolerance for encroachments on major roads and marketplaces, stating, "Eliminating encroachments protects the rights of citizens." He highlighted that illegal encroachments created significant challenges and inconveniences for residents, contributing to the violation of civic rights and traffic issues.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

53 minutes ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

1 hour ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

1 hour ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

2 hours ago
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

2 hours ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

2 hours ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

2 hours ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan