MCL Removes 485 Encroachments, 1,800 Banners
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is actively
working towards a "Clean Lahore" initiative to eliminate encroachments.
Following directives from Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a campaign to remove encroachments, banners, and streamers is currently underway in the city.
MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia is overseeing operations across all nine zones, stating that more than 485 items related to illegal encroachments had been seized in the last two days. Additionally, over 1,800 banners and streamers had been removed from major roads and neighborhoods.
Shahid Abbas Kathia emphasized that organized and robust actions against the encroachment mafia were ongoing throughout the city. To ensure the permanent removal of encroachments, a comprehensive strategy will be implemented.
DC Syed Musa Raza reiterated that there would be no tolerance for encroachments on major roads and marketplaces, stating, "Eliminating encroachments protects the rights of citizens." He highlighted that illegal encroachments created significant challenges and inconveniences for residents, contributing to the violation of civic rights and traffic issues.
