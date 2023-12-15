Open Menu

MCL Removes Encroachment

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital on Friday.

A spokesperson for the MCL told the media that an anti-encroachment squad removed 90 encroachments during the last 24 hours in various locations of the city. Encroachments were removed from Amir Road, Ghory Shah Road and Shadbagh in Shalamar Zone.

More than 25 warning notices and challans were also issued during the period, while four truck-loads of encroachments materials were shifted to the MCL junk yard.

During the operation, banners were removed and various spots were preserved from wall chalking.

MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the operation and warned that action would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars. He urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, the MCL completed patchwork at more than 35,900 square feet area during last three days while patchwork and repairing process were under way at eight roads on Friday.

