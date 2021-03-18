MCL removes encroachments

The Metropolitan Corporation (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to the MCL spokesperson, the anti-encroachment squad removed encroachments from Circular road Shahdara, Gawal Mandi Maal road, Gulshan Ravi, College road Wapda Town, Kacha Jail road Nishtar Town, Main Market Gulburg, Canal road, Faisal Town, Wahgah Border, Main GT road Shalimar and Qalandar pura Aziz Bhatti Zone and shifted 15 truck-load of goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 65,500 on various shopkeepers.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings andmake-shift shops.