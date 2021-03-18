UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCL Removes Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:39 PM

MCL removes encroachments

The Metropolitan Corporation (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to the MCL spokesperson, the anti-encroachment squad removed encroachments from Circular road Shahdara, Gawal Mandi Maal road, Gulshan Ravi, College road Wapda Town, Kacha Jail road Nishtar Town, Main Market Gulburg, Canal road, Faisal Town, Wahgah Border, Main GT road Shalimar and Qalandar pura Aziz Bhatti Zone and shifted 15 truck-load of goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the anti-encroachment squad imposed a total fine of Rs 65,500 on various shopkeepers.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings andmake-shift shops.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Road Gulshan Border Market From

Recent Stories

Two-day thematic job fair concludes at NUST

9 minutes ago

Putin Currently Has No Plans to Meet With Russian ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes 2kg cocaine in multan

2 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ..

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Minister of Defence commends country’s ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Calls on US, Taliban to Keep Commitment to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.