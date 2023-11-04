MCL removes encroachments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to an MCL spokesperson, the anti-encroachment squad removed encroachments from Ring Road Interchange, Barki Road, Green City and others areas and shifted 10 truck-loads of goods to the MCL junkyard.

Slums and shanties were also removed from more than 10 spots on state land during the operation

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Haris Jalil, the anti-encroachment squad imposed hefty fines on the violators and demolished more than 100 structures including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings and make-shift shops.