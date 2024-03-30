MCL removes encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Saturday that an encroachment squad of Ravi zone, led by Zonal Officer Ali Tahir, conducted a comprehensive encroachment cleanup operation in various areas of Shahdara and Bhatti Chowk, and three truck-loads of materials were shifted to the MCL junk yard.

During the operation, the MCL squad removed numerous encroachments and seized 65 counters placed at roadsides. Around 40 challans were issued to shopkeepers over violation.

MCL Administrator Rafia Haider warned that the operation would continue till clearance of city roads and bazaars. She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.