MCL Removes Encroachments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.
An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Saturday that an encroachment squad of Ravi zone, led by Zonal Officer Ali Tahir, conducted a comprehensive encroachment cleanup operation in various areas of Shahdara and Bhatti Chowk, and three truck-loads of materials were shifted to the MCL junk yard.
During the operation, the MCL squad removed numerous encroachments and seized 65 counters placed at roadsides. Around 40 challans were issued to shopkeepers over violation.
MCL Administrator Rafia Haider warned that the operation would continue till clearance of city roads and bazaars. She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.
Recent Stories
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani girls, women capable of achieving the impossible: Kristin Hawkins4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador hosts Iftar banquet for 'Freinds of Ethiopia'4 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz welcomes Aseefa to NA4 minutes ago
-
PM prods cabinet members to immediately move towards meeting five year roadmap targets24 minutes ago
-
Dry, hot weather forecast for Sindh24 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws arrested: 2.4 kg hashish recovered24 minutes ago
-
Roof collapsed in Bajaur, say rescue officials24 minutes ago
-
Tourism advisor grieves over human losses during rains24 minutes ago
-
'SWO working to educate youths, transgenders'34 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam centres34 minutes ago
-
BOGs meeting of Sargodha Education Board held34 minutes ago
-
Three power pilferers booked34 minutes ago