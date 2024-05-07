Open Menu

MCL Removes Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MCL removes encroachments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that an anti-encroachment squad of Shalimar zone, under the supervision of Zonal Officer Paras Zubair, removed 135 encroachments from various locations of the city and shifted eight truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL yard.

A total 19 challans were issued besides issuing warning notices to 26 violators. During the operation, 180 banners and streamers were removed and various selling points of ‘cheel gosht’, were cleared.

MCL administrator Rafia Haider said that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, a special anti-encroachment operation launched across the city on daily basis, adding that special squads for anti-encroachment operation conducting grand operations in all nine zones of the city. Traders' associations have also been taken into confidence for the anti-encroachment operation. She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments.

