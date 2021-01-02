UrduPoint.com
MCL Seals 10 Illegal Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 06:40 PM

MCL seals 10 illegal commercial buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Saturday carried out an operation and sealed around 10 illegal commercial buildings.

A spokesman said that an MCL squad, headed by Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, was taking action against illegal commercial buildings. He said thatb during the Saturday's operation, illegal commercial constructions were sealed in the area of Imam Din Road, Tajpura Road and TajPura Scheme.

