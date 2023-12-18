MCL set to take stringent measures against squatters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) In a decisive move against the encroachments mafia, the Punjab government, under the firm directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, has announced stringent measures.

The ultimatum issued to the encroachments mafia will remain in force for the next 24 hours. Following the expiration of the ultimatum, a comprehensive crackdown is set to kick off from Tuesday.

Under the vigilant oversight of the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, a pivotal meeting was convened here on Monday.

The MCL administrator said that assistant commissioners and zonal officers were actively engaging with trader unions in all zones to secure unwavering cooperation against encroachments.

Trader unions were urged to collaborate with the district administration in the anti-encroachments operation. A widespread public awareness campaign against encroachments has been launched in all zones, she added.

Rafia Haider said that special squads, comprising administrative, municipal, and police teams had been mobilized. Efficient utilization of trucks and other machinery is planned across all zones for the operation.

The DC urged citizens to cooperate with the administration in eradicating the encroachments menace. The encroachments mafia should voluntarily cease their activities before the ultimatum expires, she warned.

Assistant commissioners, municipal officers and zonal officers attended the meeting.