Open Menu

MCL Set To Take Stringent Measures Against Squatters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MCL set to take stringent measures against squatters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) In a decisive move against the encroachments mafia, the Punjab government, under the firm directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, has announced stringent measures.

The ultimatum issued to the encroachments mafia will remain in force for the next 24 hours. Following the expiration of the ultimatum, a comprehensive crackdown is set to kick off from Tuesday.

Under the vigilant oversight of the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, a pivotal meeting was convened here on Monday.

The MCL administrator said that assistant commissioners and zonal officers were actively engaging with trader unions in all zones to secure unwavering cooperation against encroachments.

Trader unions were urged to collaborate with the district administration in the anti-encroachments operation. A widespread public awareness campaign against encroachments has been launched in all zones, she added.

Rafia Haider said that special squads, comprising administrative, municipal, and police teams had been mobilized. Efficient utilization of trucks and other machinery is planned across all zones for the operation.

The DC urged citizens to cooperate with the administration in eradicating the encroachments menace. The encroachments mafia should voluntarily cease their activities before the ultimatum expires, she warned.

Assistant commissioners, municipal officers and zonal officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

3 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

4 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan