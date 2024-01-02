Open Menu

MCL Sets New Goal Of Encroachment-free City For 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 09:05 PM

MCL sets new goal of encroachment-free city for 2024

In a determined move towards eliminating urban encroachments, Lahore Municipal Corporation's administrator Rafia Haider has outlined comprehensive objectives including complete elimination of encroachment for the year 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) In a determined move towards eliminating urban encroachments, Lahore Municipal Corporation's administrator Rafia Haider has outlined comprehensive objectives including complete elimination of encroachment for the year 2024.

The previous year witnessed the eradication of 29,609 unauthorized encroachments, including the demolition of 5,413 solid structures and makeshift shelters while the authorities imposed fines exceeding Rs 20.67 milliom during the anti-encroachment operation, issuing 12,250 challans and 7,814 notices against violators. Additionally, 1,839 shops were also sealed, and legal actions were taken against individuals involved in encroachment activities.

Furthermore, an operation against the encroachment mafia led to the arrest of 959 individuals, with 653 FIRs registered.

Administrator MCL Rafia Haider emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards the encroachment mafia.

Notably, decisive actions were taken against the illegal sale of vultures meat, resulting in the enforcement of penalties against 613 points related to the sale of forbidden meat. In a bid to reclaim vital city roads, over 115,000 illegal banners and streamers were removed.

Administrator MCL Rafia Haider assured stringent measures against the encroachment mafia, emphasizing relentless efforts for the eradication of urban encroachments. The municipal corporation urges citizens to collaborate in this endeavor for a cleaner and encroachment-free city.

Related Topics

Lahore Sale

Recent Stories

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meetin ..

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

19 minutes ago
 Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

26 minutes ago
 Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM launches ‘Programme for Training & ..

Caretaker CM launches ‘Programme for Training & Employment

5 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

26 minutes ago
Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

26 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

24 minutes ago
 Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

24 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

24 minutes ago
 PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS sea ..

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

24 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan