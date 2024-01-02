MCL sets new goal of encroachment-free city for 2024

In a determined move towards eliminating urban encroachments, Lahore Municipal Corporation's administrator Rafia Haider has outlined comprehensive objectives including complete elimination of encroachment for the year 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) In a determined move towards eliminating urban encroachments, Lahore Municipal Corporation's administrator Rafia Haider has outlined comprehensive objectives including complete elimination of encroachment for the year 2024.

The previous year witnessed the eradication of 29,609 unauthorized encroachments, including the demolition of 5,413 solid structures and makeshift shelters while the authorities imposed fines exceeding Rs 20.67 milliom during the anti-encroachment operation, issuing 12,250 challans and 7,814 notices against violators. Additionally, 1,839 shops were also sealed, and legal actions were taken against individuals involved in encroachment activities.

Furthermore, an operation against the encroachment mafia led to the arrest of 959 individuals, with 653 FIRs registered.

Administrator MCL Rafia Haider emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards the encroachment mafia.

Notably, decisive actions were taken against the illegal sale of vultures meat, resulting in the enforcement of penalties against 613 points related to the sale of forbidden meat. In a bid to reclaim vital city roads, over 115,000 illegal banners and streamers were removed.

Administrator MCL Rafia Haider assured stringent measures against the encroachment mafia, emphasizing relentless efforts for the eradication of urban encroachments. The municipal corporation urges citizens to collaborate in this endeavor for a cleaner and encroachment-free city.