MCL to setup 12 cattle markets in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Corporation Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari on Monday said that total 12 cattle markets selling sacrificial animals would be set up in various zones of the provincial capital.

He said that the cattle markets would be operational from July 15.

He was presiding over a meeting at Town Hall to review setting up cattle markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari said that one cattle market would be set up in Wahga zone similarly three in Nishtar zone, two in Gulberg zone, one in Ravi zone, four in Allama Iqbal zone and one in Data Ganj Bakh zone.

He said that only two persons of a family would be allowed to enter into the market for purchasing, adding that persons below 10 and above 50 years of age would not be allowed to enter in the markets.

He directed that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) should be strictly enforced in the markets, adding that cleanliness and security arrangements should be ensured.

The meeting was also attended by Director Admin Amin Akbar Chopra, MO (Regulation) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, MO (Infrastructure) Anwar Javed, MO (Finance) Yousuf Sandhu and other officers.