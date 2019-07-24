MCL,WASA,LWMC to ensure regular inspection of drainage system

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration directed the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for regular inspection of drainage, sanitation system and disposal of storm water to avoid any emergency during current monsoon season in the city.

According to the sources in commissioner office,WASA officials have been assigned task to regularly monitor and evaluate the performance of staff to overcome the problems of sanitation, drainage and disposal of storm water.

"The management has engaged more than 3000 workers for monsoon operation and it will take strict action against the officials for any negligence in this regard" sources added.

Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi issued instructions to WASA, LWMC and Metropolitan Corporation to adopt measures to avoid any breach in the drains of the city during rains.

Meanwhile, following the Standard Operating Procedure by the authorities, WASA and LWMC will keep its emergency relief points operational throughout the city at town level to drain out rainwater from low lying areas.

WASA ensured providing machinery and staff at the emergency points including disposal and lift stations while heavy generators were ready to put in operation during any emergency or power outage.

WASA has developed close liaison with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure disposal of garbage and solid waste from city and around the drains.

To a question, sources said that it was not practically possible to clear the whole city from storm water after rain within minutes, however, WASA will ensure efficient disposal of water.

LWMC MD Ajmal Bhatti instructed the staff to remain on high alert during rains. He added that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against any negligence reported from 88 choking points across the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that WASA and LWMC set up response centres to tackle any emergency after rain.These centres will remain functional round the clock during monsoon season.