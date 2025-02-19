MCMC Chairman Visits PTA Zonal Office Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din, Executive Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), visited PTA’s Zonal Office Lahore to review its operations in one of Pakistan’s key economic hubs.
Sadiqa Khalid, Zonal Director (PTA) Lahore, briefed the delegation, which included Tan Sri Zulkifeli bin Mohd Zin, MCMC Commissioner, and senior officials, on the office’s role in enforcing telecom regulations, monitoring Quality of Service (QoS) KPIs, and conducting QoS surveys, spectrum monitoring, and stakeholder engagements, said a news releaes.
The delegation was also apprised of the office’s consumer protection efforts and collaboration with law enforcement to curb illegal telecom activities.
As a symbol of collaboration, Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din planted a tree at the PTA Zonal Office.
This visit reinforced ongoing engagements between PTA and MCMC, the regulatory authority for Malaysia’s communications and multimedia industry.
