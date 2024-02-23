MCMC delegation visits National Institute of Management (NIM)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A group of officers of the 39th Mid-Career Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad visited Nishtar Medical University here on Friday.

It met NMU VC, Dr. Mehnaz Khawani, and went to various departments of the university, assessing medical facilities and other important matters.

During the visit, the officers visited the Mustafa Kamal Pasha Lecture Theatre Complex and observed ongoing educational and training activities there.

Additionally, a meeting was held in the new syndicate hall where Registrar NMU Dr.

Ghulam Abbas, briefed the delegation on various developmental projects underway at the varsity.

Later, souvenirs were also presented to the members of the delegation by the VC. The members expressed satisfaction over the provision of medical facilities at NMU and Nishtar Hospital, developmental projects, and ongoing educational and training activities.

The delegation was led by Chief Instructor,Ms Samreen Zahra.

