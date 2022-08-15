MCMC undertraining officers call on Commissioner Bahawalpur

A delegation of undertraining officers of the mid-career management course called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of undertraining officers of the mid-career management course called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office here today. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division informed the visiting officers about the historical, geographical, political, and social background of the region.

He discussed the ongoing development projects and other administrative matters.The officers asked various questions and thanked Commissioner Bahawalpur for the hospitality.