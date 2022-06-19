UrduPoint.com

MCR Bans Entry Of Sacrificial Animals In City Areas: MCR

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MCR bans entry of sacrificial animals in city areas: MCR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The City District Government, Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals within the vicinity of the city area.

Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in streets and illegal animal markets has been restricted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision to ban sale/purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city.

Tehsil Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi (MCR) intends to constitute teams to confiscate the sacrificial animals, informed an official here Sunday. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in city freely, he added.

However, the people prefer to go to the cattle markets established within the city to save the transportation charges. Meanwhile, the sacrificial animals have almost started arriving in Rawalpindi from far-flung areas for sale before Eid-ul-Azha.

